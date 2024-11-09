Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,094,943 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,943 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.