Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 44,911 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,911 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.