VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

Shares of BATS:DURA opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

