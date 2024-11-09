Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 195,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

