Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $349.00 price target on the construction company's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

NYSE:VMC opened at $292.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $208.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

