W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $667.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $143.70 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

