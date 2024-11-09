Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE SF opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $117.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

