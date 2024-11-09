Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 731 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,118.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

