Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.24. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

