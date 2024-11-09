Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $102.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEP stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.