Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

