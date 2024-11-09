Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,881,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,860,000 after buying an additional 2,194,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 247.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,602,000 after buying an additional 1,029,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.40. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

