What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for ROIC FY2024 Earnings?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ROIC has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

