What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for BLDP Q1 Earnings?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

