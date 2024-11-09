What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for ChromaDex Q2 Earnings?

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a PE ratio of 650.65 and a beta of 1.88. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

