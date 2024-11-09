What is William Blair’s Forecast for Amedisys Q1 Earnings?

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.71 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,280,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

