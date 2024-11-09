What is William Blair’s Forecast for InnovAge Q2 Earnings?

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for InnovAge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INNV opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,730.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.