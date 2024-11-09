What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Newmont Q3 Earnings?

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.70. Newmont has a one year low of C$39.96 and a one year high of C$81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.62%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

