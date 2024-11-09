William M. Rusty Rush Sells 117,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 678.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

