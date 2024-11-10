1,367 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

