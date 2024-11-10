152 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $547.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.43 and a 12 month high of $552.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total transaction of $3,051,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,532.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total value of $5,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,957,838.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total transaction of $3,051,326.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,532.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,899 shares of company stock worth $30,317,486 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

