16,230 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

