3,124 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $109,825,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,391,005 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OR opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

