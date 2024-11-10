4,196 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 47.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 52.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

View Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.