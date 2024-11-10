5,154 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.04 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

