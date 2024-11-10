546 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.