7,668 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

