769 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

