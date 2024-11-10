8,956 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

