ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

