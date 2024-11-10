AIA Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

