AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $66.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.