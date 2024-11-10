AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hologic by 11.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

