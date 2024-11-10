AIA Group Ltd Has $247,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

FTV opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock worth $13,878,151. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.