AIA Group Ltd Has $384,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

