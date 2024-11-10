AIA Group Ltd Has $435,000 Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $132.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

