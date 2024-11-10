AIA Group Ltd Purchases 5,655 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 135.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 631,124 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

