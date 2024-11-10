AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,896 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 15.1% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $313,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.7 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

