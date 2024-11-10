Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Alliant Energy worth $71,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 172,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 144,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LNT opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

