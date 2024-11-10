Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $477.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

