Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DINO stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

