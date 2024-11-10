Amalgamated Bank Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

