Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Hologic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

