Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,909 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $103,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after buying an additional 847,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

