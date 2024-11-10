Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $13,013,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

