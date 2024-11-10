Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,386 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

