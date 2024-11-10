Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,884 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

ZION stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

