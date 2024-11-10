Amalgamated Bank Sells 94 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $173.56 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $157.34 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.