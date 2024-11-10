Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 30.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 252,635 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.59 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

