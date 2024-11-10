American Capital Advisory LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 210,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,389,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $459,405.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,197,043.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,197,043.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,118 shares of company stock worth $121,237,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Shares of META opened at $589.34 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.78 and its 200 day moving average is $516.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

